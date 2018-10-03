DIY Halloween Costume of the Day: Chip on Your Shoulder

NEW ORLEANS – October is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Do you have yellow paper? Congrats – you have a punny costume!

Ever heard the expression “Do you have a chip on your shoulder?” It means that you seem angry but also makes for a great costume. Simply take a yellow sheet of paper, cut it into a circle and fold it like an accordion. Tape that on your shoulder and you’re done!

Are you dressing up in an interesting costume this Halloween? Send me pictures on Twitter and Instagram @taylorfeingold! I’d love to see your costume.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!