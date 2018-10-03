Cops find pound of pot in Chalmette hotel room after domestic disturbance

CHALMETTE – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a young couple at a Chalmette hotel after officers investigating a domestic disturbance discovered over a pound of pot.

Nineteen-year-old Alexis Cascio and 22-year-old Derek Nolan were both arrested on September 15.

Responding officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Cascio and Nolan’s hotel room and obtained a search warrant, according to the SBPSO.

Inside the room, they found over 500 grams of pot in two large plastic bags, an amount police say has a street value of about $10,000.

The officers also found five Tramadol tablets.

Cascio had a protection order against Nolan at the time of the domestic dispute and drug bust.

The couple were both booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of Tramadol.

Casio was also booked with obstruction of justice, and Nolan was booked with violation of a protective order.