Would you eat it? Skeleton Bones!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor is making a treat so simple, even the kids will love to do it!

Skeleton Bones

1 bag thin pretzel rods

1 bag mini marshmallows

Melting white chocolate

Melt the white chocolate according to the package instructions

Place two mini marshmallows on each side of the mini pretzel sticks

Use a fork to submerge bone in white chocolate, making sure pretzel is completely covered

Shake off extra white chocolate and place on a parchment lined baking sheet

Refrigerate until hardened and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!