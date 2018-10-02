Would you eat it? Skeleton Bones!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Skeleton Bones
1 bag thin pretzel rods
1 bag mini marshmallows
Melting white chocolate
Melt the white chocolate according to the package instructions
Place two mini marshmallows on each side of the mini pretzel sticks
Use a fork to submerge bone in white chocolate, making sure pretzel is completely covered
Shake off extra white chocolate and place on a parchment lined baking sheet
Refrigerate until hardened and enjoy!
