Travel Girl tries out crab meat grilled cheese at Liz’s Where Y’at Diner in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE - Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald found one of the cheeriest places to grab a bite to eat in St. Tammany Parish.

You may come to Liz’s Where Y’at Diner hungry, but you will definitely leave happy.

New Orleans native Liz Munson knows everyone who comes into her diner on Florida Street in Mandeville.

And even if she has never met them before, she’ll make a new friend before the meal is over.

The attention to friendly, personal service, coupled with the excellent menu, has keeps Munson on her toes.

“The minute I opened up my doors nine years ago, I’ve been packed ever since,” she said.

Most customers stop by regularly, and some come by every day.

The menu is just like the decor - authentic and eclectic New Orleans - from the 15 types of eggs benedict to a one-of-a-kind delicacy you aren’t likely to find anywhere else.

“Crabmeat grilled cheese is divine,” Munson said. “It’s on a brioche, it’s with sauteed crabmeat, and a whole bunch of yummy stuff on it that you just need to get.”

So the next time you’re in Mandeville, make sure to stop by Liz’s Where Y’at Diner.

It’ll cheer you up and fill you up at the same time.