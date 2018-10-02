TMZ reports that Justin Bieber is married

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- I'm not crying. You're crying. It's the type of breaking news that I never wanted to receive, live, on-air.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber is married.

Although I am technically an adult that pays an ungodly amount in taxes, I've owned a Justin Bieber toothbrush and more t-shirts with his face on them than I care to admit.

I spent my 27th birthday with Justin Bieber. Backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! I had spent that morning hanging out with British boyband, The Wanted, and the evening at Jimmy Kimmel with Justin and The All American Rejects. I've accepted the fact that I will never have a better birthday in my life.

Despite a mugshot and some unsavory headlines, Justin is a phenomenon. Plenty of people achieve success on YouTube, but how many can transition that online success to mainstream success? Selling out Madison Square Garden in 30 seconds. And yes, I'm trying to justify my enthusiasm for the man.

Today, TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married. Congratulations to the happy couple but I'm sad.

"Justin and Hailey actually tied the knot last month in NYC -- the same day they got their marriage license at the courthouse. They had a preacher on hand -- Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse. The witness was Josh Mehl, a friend of Justin's who attends Churchome in Los Angeles."

They also claim that there isn't a prenup, which is concerning in case there is still hope for us. I don't even want to think about those alimony payments.

So here we are... Justin Bieber is off the market and Hailey Baldwin is officially "One less lonely girl."

