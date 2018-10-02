School bus carrying children collides with car in Ninth Ward, injuries reported

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD and New Orleans EMS are on the scene of a school bus crash with injuries in the Ninth Ward.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Marais at Forstall Streets around 8:45 a.m. when a school bus carrying children collided with a silver sedan.

Injuries have been reported, but an NOPD spokesman said no children were injured.

At least one injured person was taken from the scene by ambulance, and parents were called to the scene to pick up their children.

No further details have been released at this time.

