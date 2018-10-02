Pair wanted for Canal Street shooting captured in Tennessee

NEW ORLEANS – A couple wanted in a brazen daylight shooting on Canal Street were tracked to Tennessee and captured by U.S. Marshals.

Twenty-year-old Byron Wilson fired a shot that struck the victim in the thigh around 4:40 p.m. on September 23, according to the NOPD.

Investigators have determined Wilson’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Derrion Robinson, was in an altercation at the intersection of Canal and Exchange Place moments before the shooting.

On a cell phone video captured by a bystander, Robinson can be seen walking over to Wilson and instructing him to shoot at the people she had been fighting with, who were running away along Canal toward the river.

NOPD officials announced arrest warrants for Wilson and Robinson on October 1, and on October 2, U.S. Marshals caught up to the pair just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wilson tried to escape when he spotted a perimeter officers from the Franklin Tennessee Police Department, but gave up when the officers challenged him, according to the NOPD.