Mandeville artist paints specialty cleats for the New Orleans Saints

MANDEVILLE, La. -- There is no better feeling than to use your God-given talent for a good cause.

That's why one Mandeville artist became a true saint by helping out the Saint's players with their charities.

Her name is Christina Pappion, and she is the proud owner of Pappion Artistry Gallery & Gift Shop on the north shore.

Most of her woks consists of vibrant colors that mirrors the Impressionism Movement.

However, when she's not painting on canvasses, she is painting on shoes.

It all started 3 years ago when she was approached by a staff worker for the New Orleans Saints.

"She asked me, she said, 'Do you paint on shoes? Have you ever thought about painting on a shoe?' I said, 'No, but I'll totally try it," says Pappion.

The idea came from an initiative called "My Cause My Cleats."

It's a project that allows athletes a chance to wear a specially made pair of cleats that represent their personal charities.

"I work with the guys on what their cause is and what is near and dear to them. We come up with a story, and we portray that as best as we can on their shoes," says Pappion.

The process takes about 6 hours, and the Saints players get to showcase their charity and raise extra money during that designated football game.

"Guys throughout the league love to wear custom painted tennis shoes, but they kind of get in trouble for it because they can't really wear it during the games. For this actual initiative, they can wear it on the field for the game," says Pappion.

If you want to see these special cleats, then keep an eye out.

The NFL allows teams to sport their new kicks during weeks 13-15 of the season.

Each personalized shoe represents the player's charitable program or foundation that they represent.