Man used scoped pellet rifle to kill 8-year-old girl’s puppy from balcony, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A man in Florida is accused of shooting and killing an 8-month-old puppy with a scoped pellet rifle.

Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, 19, of Miami, faces a charge of felony cruelty to animals after allegedly shooting the dog from the balcony of an apartment in Davie, WPLG reported.

Roshelle Pearson, who bought the Chihuahua named Princess for her 8-year-old daughter this past spring, was walking the dog in Davie with her boyfriend when she heard a “pop,” she told the Sun Sentinel.

Princess immediately started crying and pulling on the leash. Pearson said she saw blood coming from the pint-sized dog’s mouth, and, within five minutes, Princess was dead.

Officials said Pearson was covered in blood and holding her dog’s limp body when police arrived.

Police said officers found a black, scoped pellet rifle inside the apartment thanks to an off-duty officer who called 911 after seeing a man on a balcony holding a rifle.

Concepcion De La Ros initially told police he was shooting toward the lake and accidentally hit the dog, authorities say. However, the Sentinel reports that his friend, Daniel Alvarez, told police that Concepcion De La Ros knelt on the apartment balcony, aimed and told him, “I’m going to shoot the dog.”

Concepcion De La Ros was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond at Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.