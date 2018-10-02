Gone Fishin’ and talking risks to our food source with Kindra Arensen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plaquemines Parish, La.-- We're all aware of the bounty of great seafood is Plaquemines Parish, but Kindra Arenson's family is responsible for some of the food we all eat.

Arensen says "My husband and I are both the state and federal fisheries. What that means is that we are basically the commercial access to the public. For the food source that comes out of the wild catch out here in Louisiana."

Whether it's amberjack, red snapper or shrimp, Kindra's boats are after it. But she fears the health of the industry from the effects of the state's plans to divert fresh water into the marsh to build land.

"They rename these diversions from freshwater diversions to sediment diversions to paint this pretty picture that they're going to build all this land and the science says anything but, said Arensen.

Kindra's a straight talking woman who defends her home and the industry she's apart of and warns of the effects that she calls a flawed master plan.

"We provide millions upon millions of pounds of food for our country men every single year and we take pride in doing that so this isn't about impacting the fishermen of Plaquemines Parish," said Arensen.

Kindra also warns the effects of getting all of this all wrong would affect people beyond the parish.

Kindra says, "Everything we land is sold to the public for consumption. Most of our federal fish are delievered into the city of New Orleans except for my king mackrel. Those go to Destin, Florida and up the east coast."