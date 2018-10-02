DIY Halloween Costume of the Day: Cereal Killer

NEW ORLEANS – October is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Here’s a punny costume for you: Cereal Killer! And this costume is so easy to make, it will probably take you less than five minutes. Get some small cereal boxes, empty them (and enjoy them), and stab them with plastic knives! Then cover them in fake blood, and tape or glue them to a shirt. Then, you’re done!

Are you dressing up in an interesting costume this Halloween? Send me pictures on Twitter and Instagram @taylorfeingold! I’d love to see your costume.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!