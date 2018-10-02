Covington man arrested for abusing 5-week-old son

COVINGTON – A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles after his 5-week-old son was rushed to the hospital with broken ribs and brain trauma.

Timothy Noel called dialed 911 around 7:30 a.m. on September 27 and told the dispatcher that his son stopped breathing and started vomiting and bleeding from the mouth while Noel was feeding the baby, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where doctors determined that his injuries were non-accidental and had resulted in broken ribs and brain trauma.

Noel was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles, a felony.