NEW ORLEANS-- There's construction going on at the corner of Girod Street. Some people in the area have noticed that the construction sounds an awful lot like the hit Queen song, "We Will Rock You." Give it a listen! What do you think? News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez got into the beat!
Construction on Girod Street sounds suspiciously like a Queen song?
-
Tributes pour in for ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin
-
Friday Night Bands: St Paul’s has a style all their own
-
How Aretha Franklin energized two social movements with one hit song
-
Family, lifelong friends and even a US President ensure Aretha Franklin’s funeral fit for a queen
-
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died
-
-
Hear the sounds the sun makes. They’re surprisingly soothing
-
Meet Benny Jones, the patriarch of the New Orleans brass band scene
-
There’s a British campaign to make Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ the No. 1 song when Trump arrives
-
She ditched the homecoming crown for a helmet then went out and kicked her team to a win
-
Is a Hurricane Katrina victim haunting a seafood restaurant? Simon the artist is on the case!
-
-
All about team for Big Freedia
-
Video shows Bee Man removing massive hornets’ nest from car in Ohio
-
Bus driver goes the extra step to help blind passenger