Construction on Girod Street sounds suspiciously like a Queen song?

Posted 1:38 PM, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:45PM, October 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS-- There's construction going on at the corner of Girod Street.  Some people in the area have noticed that the construction sounds an awful lot like the hit Queen song, "We Will Rock You."  Give it a listen!  What do you think? News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez got into the beat!

