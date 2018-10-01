Tigers prep for return to the Swamp, Coach O says running backs getting the job done

LSU, winners the last two trips to Gainesville, get a chance for a third straight win at Florida, Saturday at 2:30 pm central time.
LSU’s efficient offense, broke out in a 45-16 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers had 573 total yards. Head coach Ed Orgeron said the play of running back Nick Brossette has been a surprise through the first five games. Brossette is averaging 4.7 yards a carry. He’s rushed for 481 yards in five games, all LSU victories.
Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss.
LSU is a 2.5 point favorite for Saturday's game at Florida. LSU has won the last two meetings there by a total of four points, including 17-16 in 2017.