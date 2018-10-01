Still in limbo: Hahnville quarterback court date pushed back, LHSAA asks for change of venue

Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison won’t play football, at least until week 8, if at all.

Robison’s case, in front of a St Charles Parish judge, was pushed back to Tuesday October 16th at 1 pm. Robison’s temporary restraining order against the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, is still in force. But, Hahnville will not play the quarterback in a game in fear of further penalty from the state association.

The LHSAA, through its attorney, filed several exceptions, including for a change of venue. Judge Timothy Marcel has to rule on those, before the hearing for an injunction, can commence.

Robison was declared ineligible, by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, after transferring from Vandebilt Catholic.

Here’s Robison, and his family leaving court in Hahnville Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robison's attorney David Moyer said time is running out for the senior quarterback to take the field for the Tigers, this season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robison appealed to the LHSAA last month. His appeal was denied, unanimously.