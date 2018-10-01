Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Gypsi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gypsi is about 2 years old and she weighs around 30 lbs. She came to ARNO from the Sabine Humane Society. She loves to hang out at craft breweries because they allow dogs! She has a playful disposition, but she will willingly go into her kennel because that’s her safe place. She gets along with people and dogs, but they think her curiosity scared her temporary cat roommate. She would rather not spend anymore time at the shelter - it’s hot! Gypsi needs attention, some basic obedience training and her own cozy kennel while her humans are away. Also, she has amazing will power - she will hide her food and treats for later. P.S. - She can't wait to meet you!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Barks and Brunch “Howl-O-Ween”

Who’s ready to PAWTY?! The Flamingo-A-Go-Go is teaming up with the Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) to bring you a spooktacular “Howl-O-Ween” Barks & Brunch!" Bring your four-legged monsters dressed up in their favorite costumes and enter into our PUPPY COSTUME CONTEST and you can also meet some adorable, adoptable dogs from ARNO.

**Be sure to mention ARNO to your server and Flamingo-A-Go-Go will donate 10% of your purchase to the aid of abandoned and homeless animals in the New Orleans area.**

Sunday, October 7, 2018

10:00am - 2:00pm

Flamingo-A-Go-Go 869 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Contest Best Dog Costume: Dog eats free for a year (from the ever PAWpular Puppy Plates menu) Best Owner/Dog Duo Costume: $100 Flamingo A-Go-Go gift card plus your dog eats free for a year!



