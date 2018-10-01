NOPD names shooter, issues warrants for Canal Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has identified a man who was recorded on video shooting a woman on a crowded Canal Street sidewalk in broad daylight.

Twenty-year-old Byron Wilson fired a shot that struck the victim in the thigh around 4:40 p.m. on September 23, according to the NOPD.

Investigators have determined a woman identified as 20-year-old Derrion Robinson was in an altercation at the intersection of Canal and Exchange Place moments before the shooting.

On a cell phone video captured by a bystander, Robinson can be seen walking over to Wilson and instructing him to shoot at the people she had been fighting with, who were running away along Canal toward the river.

Wilson calmly walked forward, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and fired one shot at the fleeing people.

One woman was shot in the right thigh and one other woman sustained an injury on her left side during the fracas.

After the shooting, Wilson could be seen running up Exchange Place.

The NOPD has obtained warrants for aggravated battery by shooting for Wilson and Robinson.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or with information on the whereabouts of Wilson or Robinson is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.