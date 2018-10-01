Men spend 7 hours a year in the bathroom avoiding us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Men spend seven hours a year hiding in the bathroom for "peace and quiet."

A (totally unnecessary?) survey questioned 1,000 men who said they were looking to avoid their "nagging" partners, their kiddos, and chores. They also stressed wanting a chance to check their cell phones without interruption.

Here are some additional stats, 23% describe their bathroom as their refuge or "safe place," 25% of the men said that if they couldn't escape to the bathroom... they "don't know how they'd cope." While 45% said getting any time to themselves is a struggle!

So the next time you can’t find your boyfriend, husband, or son... check the loo!

