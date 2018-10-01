JPSO looking for missing 12-year-old who may need medical attention

GRETNA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Latrell Lewis left John Quincy Adams School this morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen in a navy blue John Quincy Adams School t-shirt and khaki pants.

Lewis is around 5′ tall and weighs about 70-80 pounds. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Latrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Missing Person Section at (504) 364-5300, or call 911.