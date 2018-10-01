Help catch the Subway robber who slipped away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a robber who targeted a Subway restaurant before he slips through their fingers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened on Friday, September 28, at a little before 3:00 in the afternoon at the Subway in the 3500 block of South Carrollton Avenue. The crime was recorded by the store's security camera.

The camera's footage shows the robber rush behind the store's counter. He's seen with what appears to be a towel covering his head. Workers either run or duck for cover as the man goes straight for the cash register.

Seconds into the robbery, the suspect appears to be confused of panicked and starts to leave. But a few steps later, he tries to quickly change gears and head back to the register. Judging from the video, the robber loses his footing and nearly slips to the ground as he changes his mind about leaving or staying.

Moments later, the robber starts to leave for a second time and changes his mind again. Eventually, he leaves for good but the towel falls off of his head.

According to the NOPD, the man got away with some of the store's cash. Once he's caught, he'll be booked with simple robbery.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice, including the surveillance video, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.