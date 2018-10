NEW ORLEANS – October is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Need a costume last minute and have no good ideas? Don’t worry – all you need for this one is a few name tags and a sharpie!*

For this Identity Theft costume, just write names on all of the nametags and you’re good to go! Your friends will either roll their eyes or laugh, but hey, dad jokes are so in right now.

*Face disguise not necessary but adds a nice touch!