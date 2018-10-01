× Digital Content Producer

WGNO-TV has an immediate opening for a creative Digital Content Producer. The candidate will be responsible for social media, web, and all digital-social news platforms. This position will also work closely with the Executive Producer of Digital Content and the Assignment Desk on the newscast and its content.

The ideal candidate will be able to learn new systems and jump into a fast-paced environment. Online reporting should be your passion. You should be able to handle tight deadlines and consistently bring new ideas to the table.

The ideal candidate should have excellent writing and communication skills. They will have the skill set to write, produce and edit multimedia elements for online stories. You should be active on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and other social media platforms to engage with users and generate story ideas.

Broadcasting, News producer and/or Assignment Desk experience is a plus.

Responsibilities include:

Monitoring and editing all content that is posted to wgno.com (news articles, videos, slide shows, pictures, etc.)

Producing original stories and videos for the website and social media, using analytics and what’s trending to guide content.

Working with reporters, photographers and TV producers to ensure that all relevant content from the TV shows gets posted to the web and social media

Posting breaking news to the web and social media – and updating breaking news as the story develops

Running livestreams on the web and social media during breaking news and other events

Producing daily Facebook lives in-studio

Working with ABC and Tribune affiliates to gather viral videos and content from other

Email or send cover letter with links to your best writing and digital news products to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com. Must apply online as well at http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers

Equal Opportunity Employer

Company Info

* Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.