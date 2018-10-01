99 times on the football field: Jesuit versus Holly Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's more than football.

It's football history.

It's the New Orleans high school football rivalry between Jesuit and Holy Cross.

For 99 years now, the Blue Jays and the Tigers have battled on the football field.

Since 1922, this football fight has been going on.

Jesuit leads when it comes to wins.

And this year, the final score: Jesuit 28, Holy Cross 7

It's the oldest rivalry in Louisiana high school football history. And this game is the fifth oldest high school football rivalry in the entire country.

Mark Deane of WGNO News with a Twist and a Jesuit grad says in a story:

The Jesuit/Holy Cross rivalry--or Holy Cross/Jesuit rivalry, depending on which side of Tad Gormley you're sitting--isn't just any high school football rivalry. It is "the" rivalry in the city. It's the oldest rivalry game here and, as far as anyone knows, at least the 5th oldest in the country.

Jesuit and Holy Cross have been meeting on the football field since 1922. This year will be the 99th game between the two Catholic League schools.

Over the years, the rivalry has evolved.

No wonder fans pack the parking lots, tailgate beyond belief and attend the game that's more than just another football game.

In New Orleans, it really is THE game.

And if you're from Jesuit or Holy Cross, you have no choice.

You simply have to be there.