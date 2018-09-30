Tigers keep the Magnolia bowl trophy, rout Rebs, and remain steady in the Polls

In the polls, LSU is right where they were last week.

The Tigers are ranked #5 in the Associated Press writers poll, and 6th in the coaches poll after a 45-16 rout of Ole Miss Saturday night. Head coach Ed Orgeron is now 3-0 against his former team.

The Tigers keep the Magnolia Bowl trophy.

Joe Burrow threw for 292 and three touchdowns and ran for another, from 35 yards. He said the offense is starting to come together.

LSU plays at Florida Saturday at 2:30 pm New Orleans time. The Gators are ranked #22 in the Associated Press poll. They are unranked in the coaches poll.