GRETNA, La.-- WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the Gretna Heritage Festival today to try some of the great food dishes. Today he tried crawfish eggrolls, soft shell shrimp and chicken fried bacon!

The soft shell shrimp is from Cayenne Seafood Specialties. The chicken fried bacon is from Chells and Chubby Hendrix Roadhouse.

For more information about Gretna Heritage Fest, click HERE.