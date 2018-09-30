× Lean on him: Kamara scores three touchdowns, Saints whip Giants 33-18

Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints won their third straight game, 33-18 over the Giants Sunday at the Meadowlands.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the NFC South, by one half game over the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers had a bye. Tampa Bay, 2-2, and the Atlanta Falcons, 1-3, both lost Sunday.

Kamara’s 49 yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play iced the game for New Orleans.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis played his best game as a Saint. He recorded 11 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 quarterback hits.

Payton praised his defense.

“Our third down numbers were good, and we affected the passer,” said Payton. “All of those things led to the win.”

The Saints had three quarterback sacks. The other was by defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.