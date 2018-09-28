What are the odds? Our friends at Covers.com keep betting against the Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with some great predictions for another big football weekend.

Jason Logan from Covers sat down with Hank Allen and talked about what he thinks will happen when the New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

It doesn’t look good for Saints fans.

“I’m going to bet against this Saints team until it kills me, I guess,” Logan said. “I actually really like the Giants at home here getting +3.5. The Giants have an undervalued defense, they’ve been able to keep teams off the scoreboard, they’ve been able to get them off the field on third down, and I’m not convinced with this Saints team that could easily be 0-3. This is a horrendous defense.”

