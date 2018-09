× WGNO Horror Movie Trivia Contest – Starts Monday!

WGNO is giving away tickets to The Mortuary and Scout Island Scream Park in October.

Watch the WGNO 11 am News each weekday (Oct. 1-12) for the daily WGNO Horror Movie Trivia Question and enter to win with your answer below.

Registration is required. Click here for Official Rules (pdf format).

The first Trivia Question will be revealed Monday morning, October 1 at 11:00 AM.