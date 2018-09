Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORFUL, CO -- While it still feels like summer time in NOLA, other parts of the country are enjoying sweater weather.

Check out this point of view! Boone Doc the blond lab chases the fall leaves around Colorful, Colorado!

They’ve strapped a Rylo cam to Boone. So precious!

Over 32,000 people have watched this video thanks to CampingWithDogs on Instagram.

