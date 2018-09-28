Slidell beats down Covington 34-14 on FNF
-
Rummel beats Riverside 37-34 on Friday Night Football
-
Tuned in Wildcats defeat Lutcher, 24-14
-
Destrehan defeats Slidell on Friday Night Football
-
Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights
-
Rummel scores on first possession, makes it stand up in 7-3 win over St Paul’s
-
-
Rivalry games: Fontainebleau gets Mandeville in overtime, and John Ehret rallies past West Jeff
-
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
-
Friday Night Football Song
-
Covington Police Chief resigning to attend to ‘other pursuits’ full time
-
Sweet Friday night football photo goes viral
-
-
The St. Tammany Farmer: covering local news for over 125 years
-
Friday Night Bands: Bogalusa High School band featured on Friday Night Football
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl