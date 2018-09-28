Red state Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly announces opposition to Kavanaugh

Sen. Joe Donnelly — a red state Democrat up for re-election in 2018 — announced Friday that he will oppose Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Indiana senator was one of three Democrats in the chamber to back President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and Donnelly had been an a handful of undecided senators from red or purple states that Kavanaugh’s supporters had targeted for support.

“I have deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position and … we have been unable to get all the information necessary regarding this nomination, despite my best efforts,” Donnelly said in a statement on Friday.

“While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it,” he said.

The news makes the battle for Senate Republicans to confirm Trump’s nominee harder given the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the upper chamber. Republicans can only afford to lose one GOP vote if all Senate Democrats opt to vote against the nomination, and many congressional observers are closely watching a pair of undecided moderate Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to determine the future of Kavanaugh’s nomination.