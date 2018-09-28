PJ’s Coffee Releases Their Fall Flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Its fall y'all and PJ's Coffee just released their fall flavors. Here's what you can look forward to:

Pumpkin Latte: Classic fall coffee beverage. Flavors of Pumpkin, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

Caramel Apple Latte: A Sweet and Subtle profiles of Red Apple and Caramel, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Drizzle of Caramel.

Bananas Foster Cold Brew Latte: Flavors of Vanilla Ice Cream, Brown Sugar, Spiced Rum, and Ripe Banana.

Pumpkin Affogato: Made with Spiced Pumpkin Sauce, Frozen Vanilla Cream, and Rich Espresso Dolce.

Ruby Roast / National Coffee Day (Saturday, September 29)

The name ‘Ruby Roast’ is inspired by the 40th anniversary milestone gift – Ruby. To help PJ’s Coffee celebrate its 40th Anniversary and National Coffee Day, PJ’s will offer FREE 12oz. Ruby Roast hot coffee to customers on Saturday, September 29th (National Coffee Day). Ruby Roast offers a light profile with 100% Direct Trade Coffees from Finca Terrerito and Agua Fresca.