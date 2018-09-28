“The 10-year ANT-iversary events will celebrate North America’s largest free-standing museum, home to approximately 900,000 insects and their relatives since 2008. The weekend will march into high gear on Saturday, September 29, when HOPPED will be hosted in the Centipede Suite. This special buggy cookoff will feature the Insectarium’s own top chef versus Audubon’s very own in-house chef battling for culinary supremacy. The competing chefs will work with baskets filled with unknown ingredients while racing a time limit to create tasty treats. New Orleans’ very own celebrities and audience members will serve as judges.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, September 29 – Sunday, September 30, 2018

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium US Custom House 423 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am – 4:30pm

Schedule of Events Beetle Races Saturday & Sunday 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm Just outside the Insectarium entrance Pin a Beetle Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm Metamorphosis Lab Cookoff Saturday 1:00pm Centipede Suite Planting for Pollinators Sunday 2:00pm Centipede Suite Butterfly Release and Chat Saturday & Sunday 11:00am, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, and 4:00pm Butterfly Garden Live Bug Encounters Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm Metamorphosis Lab, Boudreaux’s Bait Shop and Field Camp Special Buggy Birthday Cake and other edible insect dishes Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm Bug Appétit Special Bug-Shaped Cookies (No Bugs) Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm (while supplies last) End of Main Hall Register to win a birthday party Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm Centipede Suite Special exhibitors Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 4:30pm Just past the Swamp gallery and just past the Hall of Fame



