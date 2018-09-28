Click here and here for more information about the Music Under the Oaks concert series.

Celebracion Latina at Audubon Zoo Spotlights Latin-American Culture

“Latin-American culture will once again be in the spotlight as Celebracion Latina returns to Audubon Zoo.  The family-friendly festival presented by Pan-American Life Insurance Group has called Audubon Zoo home since 2010.  Celebracion Latina will offer live music, children’s activities and Latin cuisine prepared and sold by New Orleans area restaurants from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Area social service and community organizations will be on hand to provide information about wellness, education and other topics. Young visitors of all ages can enjoy their very own Kid’s Craft Tent and create a special take-home souvenir.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Sunday, October 7, 2018
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • Admission
    • Celebracion Latina admission is include in the regular Audubon Zoo admission.
    • Audubon Nature Institute members are admitted free of charge.
  • Entertainment Schedule
    •  10:30 a.m. – DJ Sosa
    • 11:00 a.m. – Los Poboycitos
    • 11:45 a.m. – DJ Sosa
    • 12:15 p.m. – OTRA
    • 1:00 p.m. – Ritameaux Krewe
    • 1:05 p.m. – DJ Sosa
    • 1:30 p.m. – La Tran-K
    • 2:00 p.m. – Ritameaux Krewe
    • 2:05 p.m. – La Tran-K
    • 3:00 p.m. – DJ Sosa
    • 3:30 p.m. – Treces Del Sur

