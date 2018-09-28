Patent Leather Beetles Visit from the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium Celebrates 10th ANT-iversary
“The 10-year ANT-iversary events will celebrate North America’s largest free-standing museum, home to approximately 900,000 insects and their relatives since 2008. The weekend will march into high gear on Saturday, September 29, when HOPPED will be hosted in the Centipede Suite. This special buggy cookoff will feature the Insectarium’s own top chef versus Audubon’s very own in-house chef battling for culinary supremacy. The competing chefs will work with baskets filled with unknown ingredients while racing a time limit to create tasty treats. New Orleans’ very own celebrities and audience members will serve as judges.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Saturday, September 29 – Sunday, September 30, 2018
- Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium
- US Custom House
- 423 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- US Custom House
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Schedule of Events
- Beetle Races
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm
- Just outside the Insectarium entrance
- Pin a Beetle
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Metamorphosis Lab
- Cookoff
- Saturday
- 1:00pm
- Centipede Suite
- Planting for Pollinators
- Sunday
- 2:00pm
- Centipede Suite
- Butterfly Release and Chat
- Saturday & Sunday
- 11:00am, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, and 4:00pm
- Butterfly Garden
- Live Bug Encounters
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Metamorphosis Lab, Boudreaux’s Bait Shop and Field Camp
- Special Buggy Birthday Cake and other edible insect dishes
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Bug Appétit
- Special Bug-Shaped Cookies (No Bugs)
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm (while supplies last)
- End of Main Hall
- Register to win a birthday party
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Centipede Suite
- Special exhibitors
- Saturday & Sunday
- 10:00am – 4:30pm
- Just past the Swamp gallery and just past the Hall of Fame
- Beetle Races
Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium Celebrates 10th ANT-iversary.
Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Bellwether Technology and Hancock Whitney Present Music Under the Oaks Concert Series in Audubon Park
“The fall 2018 edition of Music Under the Oaks, a complimentary concert series in Audubon Park, kicks off Sunday, October 7 at Newman Bandstand with a performance by the LPO Brass Quintet from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Presented by Bellwether Technology and Hancock Whitney, the concert series will continue at Audubon Park’s Newman Bandstand on the next two Sundays – October 14 and 21. ‘Bellwether is delighted to sponsor Audubon Park’s 2018 Music Under the Oaks concert series with Hancock Whitney! The concerts are wonderful community events where friends and families may enjoy music from local, talented musicians in a bucolic setting,’ said Bellwether President Poco Sloss. ‘Hancock Whitney proudly supports the music and arts in New Orleans, and we are delighted to be one of the presenting sponsors of the Music Under the Oaks Concert Series,’ said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. ‘We are committed to serving the people who call our communities home and are honored to support the preservation of Audubon Park.'” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
2018 MUSIC UNDER THE OAKS FALL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
- 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 7 – LPO Brass Quintet
- Sunday, October 14 – Loyola University School of Music
- Sunday, October 21 – New Orleans Concert Band
- Newman Bandstand at Audubon Park
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Free
- Food and drink will be available for purchase at the Audubon Clubhouse Café.
- Lawn chairs are welcome.
- Music Under the Oaks celebrates Audubon Park Conservancy. Contributions to the conservancy directly support annual care and improvements in Audubon Park, including ongoing needs such as lawn care, seasonal flower planting and the protection of historic live oak trees.
Click here and here for more information about the Music Under the Oaks concert series.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Celebracion Latina at Audubon Zoo Spotlights Latin-American Culture
“Latin-American culture will once again be in the spotlight as Celebracion Latina returns to Audubon Zoo. The family-friendly festival presented by Pan-American Life Insurance Group has called Audubon Zoo home since 2010. Celebracion Latina will offer live music, children’s activities and Latin cuisine prepared and sold by New Orleans area restaurants from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Area social service and community organizations will be on hand to provide information about wellness, education and other topics. Young visitors of all ages can enjoy their very own Kid’s Craft Tent and create a special take-home souvenir.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Sunday, October 7, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Admission
- Celebracion Latina admission is include in the regular Audubon Zoo admission.
- Audubon Nature Institute members are admitted free of charge.
- Entertainment Schedule
- 10:30 a.m. – DJ Sosa
- 11:00 a.m. – Los Poboycitos
- 11:45 a.m. – DJ Sosa
- 12:15 p.m. – OTRA
- 1:00 p.m. – Ritameaux Krewe
- 1:05 p.m. – DJ Sosa
- 1:30 p.m. – La Tran-K
- 2:00 p.m. – Ritameaux Krewe
- 2:05 p.m. – La Tran-K
- 3:00 p.m. – DJ Sosa
- 3:30 p.m. – Treces Del Sur
Click here for more information about Celebracion Latina.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118