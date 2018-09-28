× NOPD: Man shot, killed at Carrollton and Earhart this morning

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard this morning.

Reports of a shooting at the busy intersection went out just before 9 a.m.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the NOPD.

The man later died from his wound.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.