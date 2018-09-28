Keep Bo Duke ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by voting for John Schneider & Emma Slater RIGHT HERE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca - It's official. He's a star and he's dancing on national TV.

Bo Duke is Dancing with the Stars.

You can watch him dance again on WGNO ABC 26 on Monday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Bo Duke is actor John Schneider who lives and runs a movie and television studio in Holden, Louisiana. That's between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood, California on the set of Dancing with the Stars.

Wild Bill is also with John Schneider in the gym of his entertainment complex to experience the kind of workout that keeps the guy a star.

Since Wild Bill is a yoga fanatic, the guys have to of course incorporate some yoga into the exercise routine.

John Schneider will be dancing on Dancing with the Stars with professional dancer Emma Slater.

If you want to see what Dancing with the Stars has to say officially about John Schneider and all of his accomplishments in show business, just read it right here:

"John Schneider is best known for the iconic role of Bo Duke on the hit series The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as starring roles on Smallville, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, and more. In addition to his extensive acting career, he is a celebrated country music artist with 10 albums to his credits and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. This year, Schneider has launched an ambitious 52-song project, The Odyssey, releasing a song a week throughout 2018. A greatest hits collection is also due in October. For more information, visit his official website at JohnSchneiderStudios.com."

Tune in to see John Schneider when Dancing with the Stars every week on WGNO ABC 26.

You can watch the next time on WGNO ABC 26 on Monday October 1 at 7 pm New Orleans time.

