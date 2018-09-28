Kanye West predicts Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ will be #1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Kanye West is gearing up for his "Yandhi" album release but he's already accepting the fact that he might be over-shadowed by New Orleans rap legend, Lil' Wayne.

West is set to release his album on Saturday while Lil' Wayne released his latest album "Tha Carter V" at midnight.

Although the two albums aren't dropping the same day, they will be on the charts the same week and it looks like Yeezy is anticipating Weezy's album will outsell his. West says he knows he’ll come in number 2... He’s keeping his head up though, tweeting, "The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time."

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

