Hurts Donut will deliver donuts in scary clown costumes 🎃

NEW ORLEANS -- Hurts Donut is heading to New Orleans soon!

They went viral around this time last year with a Halloween promotion, where you could hire a clown to deliver donuts to your friends. Which doesn't sound like a very nice thing to do, by the way.

They’ve brought the promotion back this year except now they are offering the unique service at all 19 of their current locations.

Stay glued to WannaHurts.com for additional details on the opening of their New Orleans location.

