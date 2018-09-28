× How you can help Angel’s Envy #ToastTheTrees

NEW ORLEANS – During September, Angel’s Envy will plant one white oak tree for every Facebook or Instagram drink or bottle photo with the hashtag #ToastTheTrees.

Angel’s Envy is a Bourbon brand that is in it for the long haul. By law, bourbon must be aged in New Oak Barrels, meaning that if we want to continue enjoying bourbon for years to come, trees must be planted now. Since 2014, Angel’s Envy has been working on this project and doubling the number of trees planted each year.

With only three days left in September, Angel’s Envy is closing in on their very ambitious goal of 20,000 trees. How can you help? Snap a photo with your favorite Angel’s Envy drink (or shoot a quick pic of the bottle) and post it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #ToastTheTrees.

Angel’s Envy is a handcrafted, small-batch whiskey produced by Louisville Distilling Company.