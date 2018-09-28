Hollywood South News with Jabari: NOLA shot ‘The Green Book’ to premiere at New Orleans Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Film Festival will open on Wednesday, October 17 with the film Green Book, which just won the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.

Green Book is based on accounts of a real-life tour by pianist Don Shirley and driver-bodyguard Tony Lip. Critics have already named the film as one of the frontrunners for the 2019 Academy Awards®.

Tickets for the New Orleans Film Festival are now available for purchase.