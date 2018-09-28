Have you heard of TOE SHORTENING?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- According to FootConsultant.com, please don’t ask me how I ended up there, toe shortening is a thing that people do now.

While it’s a common “issue” to have a long index toe, and perfectly normal, some people are turning to cosmetic surgery to even out their toes.

The procedure is most often performed under a local an-aesthetic, a portion of the bone is removed, some other gruesome stuff that I don’t want you to think about over your coffee happens, and you will be back on said feet within weeks.

Cost is between $1,700 and $2,200.

