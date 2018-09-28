Hammond man arrested for 6th DWI in the parking lot of a Mandeville library

MANDEVILLE – A Hammond man with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit was arrested and charged with his sixth DWI in the parking lot of a Mandeville library.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Brett Beter drove his SUV to the other side of the parking lot outside the St. Tammany Parish Public Library on Highway 190 shortly after hitting a parked car on the afternoon of September 26.

The owner of the car Beter hit called police and directed responding officers from the Mandeville Police Department towards Beter’s parked SUV.

When Beter spotted the cops, he attempted to drive away.

Instead, he ended up backing into a ditch, where he was quickly apprehended.

At the time of his arrest, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.217, over twice the legal limit of .08, according to the MPD.

Beter is currently on probation from his fifth DWI arrest.

His first DWI was in 1999, and he’s had DWI arrests in Jefferson, Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes.