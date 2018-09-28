East Jeff sneaks past Bonnabel in 28-27 thriller
-
Rivalry games: Fontainebleau gets Mandeville in overtime, and John Ehret rallies past West Jeff
-
Central Lafourche blows past South Lafourche 38-6 on Friday Night Football
-
Less heat but more rain over the weekend
-
4th quarter cookin’: Cajuns rally past St Charles Catholic
-
Friday Night Football Song
-
-
Friday Night Bands: Bogalusa High School band featured on Friday Night Football
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
-
Spicy Cajuns: Country Day rallies to defeat Amite, 24-23
-
Friday Night Bands: We kick off our series with the St Aug Marching 100
-
Friday Night Football Contests – Enter to Win!
-
-
Friday Night Football Boil Boss Giveaway! Enter each week!
-
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
-
Karr wins big over Carver 31-19 on Friday Night Football