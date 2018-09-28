Convicted rapist released early less than 1 month ago arrested for attempted rape

PEARL RIVER, LA – A convicted rapist who was released from Angola less than one month ago forced his way into a woman’s home and attempted to rape her, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fifty-year-old Derrick Cousin served approximately 20 years in Angola for forcible rape, first degree robbery, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Since his early release less than one month ago, Cousin had been staying with a friend near Pearl River.

Around 1:30 a.m. on September 28, Cousin, who was armed with a knife, forced his way inside of a nearby house and into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping.

The woman awoke to the sound of the house’s alarm going off, spotted Cousin, and bolted into the bathroom, according to the STPSO.

She managed to prevent Cousin from entering the bathroom while calling the police at the same time, and Cousin fled once he realized the woman had dialed 911.

Responding officers found Cousin at his friend’s home, near the home he had broken into.

He has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary with a weapon and attempted first-degree rape.

“This victim is extremely lucky to be alive after this dangerous criminal received an early release,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.