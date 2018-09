× Breaking News: LSU Basketball Player shot and Killed near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA.– WBRZ is reporting that LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed overnight.

According to WBRZ, Sims was shot in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard near Southern University around 12:30 AM Friday.

Sims was rushed to a local hospital where he later died

