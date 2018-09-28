30 year St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office veteran killed in morning car crash

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office says a deputy with 30 years of experience on the force was killed in a morning car crash.

It happened at about 11:00 on the I-10 twin spans that cross Lake Pontchartrain. The SBPSO says 83-year-old Sgt. Henry Maitre, Jr., of Chalmette was headed west on the interstate when his car was involved in the single car accident.

Firefighters with Saint Tammany Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to the scene. They say for an unknown reason, the car lost control and hit a guard rail on the bridge.

First responders used a winch to pull the car off of the guard rail. They had to cut one of the doors off of the car to remove the driver, later identified by the SBPSO as Maitre.

Maitre was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he underwent emergency surgery. Friday night, the sheriff’s office announced that Maitre had passed away from his injuries.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

In a written statement, Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff Jame Pohlmann said, “The passing of Sgt. Maitre brings be great sadness. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

The SBPSO says Maitre served two stints on the department. He was first hired in 1986 and worked until 1997, and then he returned to the department in 2007.

The department says Maitre was a widower and leaves behind five children, and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.