× State Trooper shoots and kills suspect during Hammond traffic stop

HAMMOND, LA – A Louisiana State Police Trooper shot and killed a suspect during a traffic stop in Hammond early this morning.

The Trooper pulled over the unidentified victim’s vehicle around 12:44 a.m. on North Oak St. at US 190, according to the LSP.

During the traffic stop, a struggle ensued, and the Trooper fired at least one shot that struck the victim, who was treated at the scene and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Trooper was not injured.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Region I Detectives are conducting the investigation, which remains open and active.

No further details have been released.