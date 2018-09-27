× Sail City Park like a swan!

NEW ORLEANS — City Park already has small pedal boats and bikes you can rent. For a Venetian feel, there are also gondola rides. But now you can sail across Big Lake like a swan.

The company Wheel Fun Rentals is now offering swan boats. According to the company, the boats’ history dates back to 1877 in Boston Commons and eventually spread to lakes around the country.

The swan boats have Bimini tops to provide some shade from the sun. People can bring food and drinks along for the ride, just no alcohol or large coolers. Life jackets are also included with each rental.

If you’re interested in taking the swan boats for a spin, Wheel Fun Rentals is off of Friedrichs Avenue and is open from 10:00 in the morning until sunset on weekdays. On weekends, the business opens one hour earlier at 9:00.

It costs $10 per person to ride one of the swan boats if you’re an adult. It’s $5 for anyone under 18.

For more info, visit the Wheel Fun Rentals website.