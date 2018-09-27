Republican governor says Kavanaugh allegations ‘sickening,’ calls on Senate to postpone vote

One of the country’s most popular Republican governors on Thursday called for an independent investigation into the allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and said the Senate should hold off on a vote.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker made the comments as Professor Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted here.

“The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted. “There should be no vote in the Senate.”

Baker, who faces re-election this November, is one of only a few Republican governors, all political moderates, to express dissatisfaction with the committee’s handling of the allegations made against Kavanaugh. In July, Baker was one of three Republican governors, along with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, to not sign a letter to Senate leaders offering support for Kavanaugh’s nomination.

In an interview with the Burlington Free Press, Vermont’s Republican governor encouraged senators to conduct a full investigation and “take your time.”

“This is a lifetime appointment,” Scott said. “And I’m not taking a position on Judge Kavanaugh himself, but we owe it to Americans to make sure that they get it right because this doesn’t happen every day.”

“And it’s their obligation to do so. So take your time. Investigate,” he said. “And make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, has urged the Senate to slow down its confirmation process and said he would not support Kavanaugh’s nomination unless a full investigation is carried out.

“In the absence of a complete and thorough investigation, and hearing from all parties involved, moving this nomination forward would be a mistake,” Kasich said in a statement. “In the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court, the Senate needs to hold on this confirmation. Without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward.”

Ford has alleged Kavanaugh physically and sexually assaulted her at a party during their high school years. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled its vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. — less than 24 hours after Ford and Kavanaugh’s testimony would conclude.

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said committee rules require these types of votes must be posted three days in advance.

“An executive business meeting is being noticed tonight in the event that a majority of the members are prepared to hold one on Friday,” Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley, said.

Grassley suggested in a tweet that a committee vote could be further delayed.

“Judic Cmte noticed POTENTIAL exec mtg for Friday. Still taking this 1 step at a time. After hrg Dr Ford & Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony- if we’re ready to vote, we will vote. If we aren’t ready, we won’t. Cmte rules normally require 3 days notice so we’re following regular order,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said.