Pumpkin Pie Enchiladas! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor takes a classic and updates it! Pumpkin Pie turns into Pumpkin Pie Enchiladas.

Pumpkin Pie Tortilla Rolls

10 Count Package of Flour Tortillas

15 oz can of 100% Pure Pumpkin

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

8 oz whipped Cream Cheese at room temp

1 Tablespoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

3 Tablespoons Melted Butter

1/4 Cup Sugar

1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

In a large bowl, mix powdered sugar, cream cheese, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. Use an electric mixer on medium speed and mix for approximately 90 secs until smooth. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Take tortillas, one at a time, and brush one side with butter and sprinkle with sugar/spice mixture. Flip tortilla over to the non-buttered side, spread two tablespoons of the pumpkin pie filling on the tortilla.

Roll tortillas and place them seam down in baking pan.

Place in oven on middle rack and bake for 15 minutes.

Top with melted white chocolate.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!