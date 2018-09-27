One dead, another injured in Gentilly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night in Gentilly.

According to the NOPD, the attack happened at a little after 7:00 in the 1900 block of Orleans Avenue near the corner of North Prieur Street.

At the scene, detectives used numbered boxes to mark the location of each spent shell casing. The numbers reached into the 30s.

Police say the man who was killed was shot several times. The second victim was shot in the foot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of Thursday night, police did not announce a motive in the case. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on the man who was killed. His name will be released as soon as relatives have been notified.

If you have information on the case that could help detectives, you can call the NOPD at 504-658-5300. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.